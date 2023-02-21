Alabama’s newest U.S. Senator has joined in backing new bills.

Katie Britt is supporting the Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act. The legislation would punish the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death as felony murder. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency-- synthetic opioids like fentanyl are being trafficked into the United States. The DEA says this often comes from foreign countries. The agency says fentanyl is reportedly mixed into other drugs like heroin, methamphetamines and cocaine. Additionally, Britt is backing the No Coyote Cash Act. The legislation would criminalize payments made with the intent of financing unlawful entry into the US. The act would also penalize convicted foreign aliens who have violated this law by making them deportable and inadmissible for re-entrance. Last week, Britt was announced as a co-sponsor of a bill supported by Senator Chuck Grassley. The Iowa Republican reintroduced the Immigration Parole Reform Act of 2023. A release from Grassley’s office says the measure is measure to integrity to the immigration parole statute after decades of what Grassley claims is misuse by the executive branch. Immigration parole, the release says, allows the executive branch to temporarily grant individuals entry into the United States on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Grassely criticizes Presidents Obama and Biden for allegedly abusing this authority.