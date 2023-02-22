Alabama college students can apply for free

A statewide effort to help Alabama students pursuing higher education save money is happening this week. More than fifty state colleges and universities are waiving their application fees through Friday. This is for what’s known as Free App Week. The event happens twice a year and is an effort of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education. One of the schools taking part is The University of Alabama. Matthew McLendon is the executive director of enrollment management at UA. He says an application fee can be what stops a student from applying to a school.

“For some students, the application fee is the barrier. For some, it isn’t. But we try to provide opportunities where both in the fall and the spring, that if for some reason that fee is a barrier, it eliminates that and allows them to apply without having to pay,” said McLendon.

Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee will waive application fees next week. The Alabama Community College System will also waive its application fees. McLendon says Free App Week brings in students to the university.

“I think the most important thing for us is serving the students of Alabama. And making sure that if they’re on the fence about applying or worried about the fee, that this is wee week that they can apply for free,” he said.

UA Undergraduate Admissions will offer an application fee waiver for Alabama residents applying to enter as freshmen or transfer students in the summer of fall of 2023.

https://stories.ua.edu/ache-faw-2023/