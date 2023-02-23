More hot weather on the way for Alabama today

Put away the pants and break out the shorts for a warm up in Alabama. The National Weather Service says the state could see a record-breaking high of up to eighty-five degrees today. The occasional mix of warmer temperatures in the winter pops the question about severe weather for locals and forecasters. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. He says this is something to look out for. But it’s not expected to be a problem in the coming days.

“Right now, it looks like we’re really lacking moisture, and the high pressure is very suppressive,” he said. “He said we do have a front moving through toward the end of the week, and we do have some low rain chances with that. It’s really going to struggle to intensify. And right now, it looks like we’re just expecting scattered showers with maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Nothing severe.”

APR is reporting that Mobile broke a record for heat yesterday with a high of 82. That was warmer than Nashville, which still set its own record high for that date. Martin says to expect highs in the mid-eighties today.

“On Thursday, we’ll see those temperatures warm up to 84 or 85 degrees. That will push record territories for some of those climate sites in Central Alabama. It’s definitely an anomaly for this time of the year. It’s a little unusual. We’re definitely experiencing this warmer weather a little earlier in the season,” he said.

Martin says cooler weather is expected to return next week