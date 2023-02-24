Digital Media Center
News

Alabama had a busy January for tornadoes.

Alabama Public Radio | By Luke Pollock
Published February 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST
Selma Tornado Recovery
Kim Chandler/AP
/
ap
A home damaged by last month's tornado stands in Selma, Ala., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A month after a tornado ravaged historic Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, residents and city officials say they are bracing for a long recovery. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

Alabama’s record-breaking tornado season shows no signs of winding down. State meteorologists say the most active months for tornadoes in Alabama are March and April. The state suffered twenty-nine tornadoes in January alone. The National Weather Service says that’s the highest recorded number of twisters the Yellowhammer state has ever seen in any January since 1950. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. He says the most important thing Alabamians can do to prepare for the upcoming tornado waves is stay alert and informed.

“Make sure if you do look at the forecast several days in advance, that’s not the only time that you look at it,” he said. “Make sure you check back in periodically leading up to the event because things can change. As long are you’re maintaining that situational awareness and you have a place to take shelter, then everything's going to work out for you, and you should be just fine.”

It looks to be a windy and dangerous spring for Alabama. Martin reminds Alabamians of ways to stay safe in severe weather.

“The most important thing you can do is just find your source of weather information, whether it’s the National Weather Service or your local media outlet,” he said. “Make sure you stay up to date with the latest forecast. Have an emergency plan in place, just in case there is a severe threat.”

Martin says the increase in tornadoes is typical for spring weather patterns. He recommends Alabamians have a shelter in mind in the case of severe weather.

Luke Pollock
Luke Pollock preferred the weather channel to children's programming since the age of two. He started at the University of Alabama in 2022 and began at Alabama Public Radio the following year as an intern. Luke has a passion for writing and interviewing, and he likes to know how money works. He’s majoring in economics.
