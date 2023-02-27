Digital Media Center
News

UA students speak out over campus shooting linked to basketball star

Alabama Public Radio | By Luke Pollock
Published February 27, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST
Arkansas Alabama Basketball
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) and Alabama head coach Nate Oats watch the floor in a break in the action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Miller currently faces no charges. Crimson Tide fans cheered the star forward as the team took to the court for Saturday’s come from behind win over Arkansas.

Support and backlash are coming from University of Alabama students following a fatal on campus shooting. Tuscaloosa police say men’s basketball star Brandon Miller played a role in the death of twenty three year old Jamea Harris. The athlete’s defense attorney denies that. Miller’s lawyer says his client brought the gun to his teammate but didn’t know the shooting was going to happen. Nicholas Atkinson is a freshman at UA. He says there wouldn’t be so much attention on Miller if he wasn’t a high-profile player.

“I don’t think it’d be as mainstream. It’s on all the social media platforms. I just don’t think it’d be that. I think it’d be less known to the public eye,” Atkinson believes. “You know there’s been other players that have done even crazier things like cheat on their SATs and all kinds of other stuff. I don’t think Brandon Miller should get removed from the team. If he does, I’m sure he’ll just go to the G League.”

Coach Nate Oats said the team was going through a grieving process. He and the university said Miller is a cooperating witness and isn’t considered a suspect. The school said the decision to keep playing him is “based on all the facts that we have gathered.” Oats walked back a comment from Tuesday, when he said Miller was in “the wrong place at the wrong time,” and apologized again in Wednesday's postgame remarks for his choice of words. UA freshman Nicholas Atkinson says Miller bears no responsibility in the shooting.

“He didn’t even know what the gun was being used for,” he said. “So, no I don’t think he bears any responsibility. I think it’s kind of crazy how that just happened. For the team, it’s not too good losing players like that.”

Luke Pollock
Luke Pollock preferred the weather channel to children's programming since the age of two. He started at the University of Alabama in 2022 and began at Alabama Public Radio the following year as an intern. Luke has a passion for writing and interviewing, and he likes to know how money works. He’s majoring in economics.
