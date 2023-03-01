Jobseekers for Tuscaloosa city positions get their chance to apply

Job seekers will have the opportunity to pick, apply and interview for the position of their dreams. The Tuscaloosa Career Fair will be hosted from ten a.m. to two p.m. tomorrow at the Tuscaloosa River Market. The city’s Human Resources Department coordinates with other departments in Tuscaloosa to offer application and career advice for attendees. LaShonda Kemp works for the City of Tuscaloosa. She says many career paths are available at the fair.

“We have a variety of positions,” said Kemp. “We have crew workers, and solid waste truck operators. We have several ground maintenance positions and custodial workers. Those that like arts and entertainment - we’re hiring on our special events crew.”

Kemp advises attendees to dress professionally and prepare for on-site interviews. She says many long-time employees have been hired through career fair interviews. Kemp says this is the second year the Tuscaloosa HR department has hosted career fairs.

“We started having them last year and we’ve had so much success. We’ve been able to find very good candidates. They are staying with us,” Kemp observed. “The supervisors love it because they’re able to see many attendees and applicants at one time conduct interviews and sometimes it’s a much quicker process.”

Tuscaloosa’s website says applicants are being sought for city positions including Associate Director of Accounting and financial reporting, building inspector, Auxiliary school resource officer, and communication specialist, among others.