Alabama gets record heat in February-- March starts off hot, too

The National Weather Service says temperatures in February were the hottest on record, with record breaking highs reported in several Alabama cities. Birmingham was one of these, with the Magic City hitting 82 degrees on February 22, breaking the record held since 1897. Low to mid eighties were experienced across most of the state, particularly in the North around the Tennessee Valley.

This heatwave has also continued into March, with records reported in Mobile, Montgomery and Anniston.

Jason Holmes is a meteorologist at the NWS in Birmingham. He says Alabama has seen above average temperatures this month.

“We had a high temperature of 76 degrees on March third in Birmingham,” said Holmes. “Our normal temperature for that time of year is 63 degrees, so we are definitely 13 degrees above average there on Friday of last week,” said Holmes.

The National Weather Service says southern Alabama has also seen continued hot weather, with Mobile hitting 84 degrees on March 3. Jason Holmes, with the NWS, says the Port City had already reported record highs on February 28 and again on March 1.

“We have had very warm temperatures,” said Holmes. “Particularly the further south you go, closer to the Gulf of Mexico, where you have higher heat content and also more moisture.

Holmes went on to caution that this heatwave might not be here to stay. He stated that the Climate Prediction Center forecast below average temperatures for mid-March, with potential for a widespread freeze.

“We just want to caution people that eve thought it is tempting right now, hold off any planting of sensitive vegetation or anything like that,” said Holmes. “It is very easy to think we are going to stay warm for the rest of the winter, but it is still very favorable for us to get cool-downs at this time of the year.”

According to Farmers Almanac, it is recommended to plant seeds following the last spring frost, which occurs around mid-March.