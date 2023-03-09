Digital Media Center
WAPR is currently off the air. Thank you for your patience as engineers work on the problem.
News

Alabama star talks about Jamea Harris shooting ahead of SEC Tourney game

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published March 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST
Alabama Texas A M Basketball
Sam Craft/AP
/
FR145148 AP
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots past Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

The Crimson Tide men’s basketball team faces Mississippi State in the quarterfinals in the Southeastern Conference tournament. The game also comes following the first comments from Alabama star Brandon Miller on the death of twenty three year old Jamea Harris. Tuscaloosa Police investigators say the athlete brought the gun later used in the fatal shooting. Miller says his thoughts are with Miller’s family…

“I never lose sight of the fact … a family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” said Miller. “The whole situation is just heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

Miller’s defense attorney says the player had nothing to do with the off campus shooting. The Tide has faced boo’s and chants from opposing fans during away games following the incident. Miller hesitated talking more about the Harris case, despite persistent questioning by reporters. He did open up about how he wants to be remembered at Alabama…

“One thing I want to be remembered as a champion,” said Miller. “I mean…I know JQ has a ring on his…under his name. I feel like…I mean... where I’m from…I feel like we want to go to Nashville. We go to Nashville and win another ring. I feel that’s the biggest thing with us.”

J.Q. is Miller’s teammate Jahvon Quinnerly.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
