Application period ends Friday for latest round of child care bonuses

Alabama officials are offering incentives to keep a steady flow of workers taking care of kids in the state. Funding from the Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants help child care providers recovering from the pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is now accepting applications for quarterly bonuses for qualifying employees.

Faye Nelson is a Deputy Commissioner with Alabama DHR. She said the bonuses help recruit and retain workers in the industry.

“I do want to note that the individuals who are eligible for these grants include your cooks, your teachers, substitutes, van drivers, anyone who is employed at these particular facilities are eligible to receive them,” said Nelson.

She said she’s spoken with providers who say grants are crucial to the success of childcare centers throughout the state.

“The goal of the grants that are being provided is to recruit and retain childcare staff in our licensed childcare centers as well as our licensed childcare family homes,” said Nelson.

This is the last week to apply for the grants. The deadline is Friday. Full time employees are eligible for up to $3,000. Part-time employees are eligible for up to $1,500.

DHR has awarded 6,935 grants to child care providers since the initiative was announced in November 2021. More than 11,800 employees received bonuses for the fifth quarter, an increase of nearly 18% compared to the first quarter.

Applications, grant schedules and additional eligibility requirements are available here.

