Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Application period ends Friday for latest round of child care bonuses

Alabama Public Radio | By Alex Pfenenger
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT
child care bonuses.jpg
Pixabay
/

Alabama officials are offering incentives to keep a steady flow of workers taking care of kids in the state. Funding from the Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants help child care providers recovering from the pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is now accepting applications for quarterly bonuses for qualifying employees.

Faye Nelson is a Deputy Commissioner with Alabama DHR. She said the bonuses help recruit and retain workers in the industry.

“I do want to note that the individuals who are eligible for these grants include your cooks, your teachers, substitutes, van drivers, anyone who is employed at these particular facilities are eligible to receive them,” said Nelson.

She said she’s spoken with providers who say grants are crucial to the success of childcare centers throughout the state.

“The goal of the grants that are being provided is to recruit and retain childcare staff in our licensed childcare centers as well as our licensed childcare family homes,” said Nelson.

This is the last week to apply for the grants. The deadline is Friday. Full time employees are eligible for up to $3,000. Part-time employees are eligible for up to $1,500.

DHR has awarded 6,935 grants to child care providers since the initiative was announced in November 2021. More than 11,800 employees received bonuses for the fifth quarter, an increase of nearly 18% compared to the first quarter.

Applications, grant schedules and additional eligibility requirements are available here.

Tags
News child careAlabama Department of Human Resources
Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He is a senior at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media. He has a passion for creating audio content, which lead him to podcasting and radio work. In his free time, Alex enjoys watching sports, listening to music, and serving at the local church.
See stories by Alex Pfenenger
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate