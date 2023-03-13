Digital Media Center
News

Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges

Alabama Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Alabama Player Murder Charge
Gerald Herbert/AP
/
AP
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., March 5, 2022. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus, his lawyer confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday, March 10, 2023, (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The lawyer for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles says he and Michael Davis have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus.

AL.com reports that Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb told the newspaper that the indictments were issued Wednesday, March 8.

Both have been held without bond since their arrest. Miles and Davis are charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, who was sitting in a car when she was struck by a bullet.

A police investigator testified last month that Miles provided the handgun that Davis allegedly used in the shooting.

The Associated Press
