Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges

The lawyer for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles says he and Michael Davis have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus.

AL.com reports that Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb told the newspaper that the indictments were issued Wednesday, March 8.

Both have been held without bond since their arrest. Miles and Davis are charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, who was sitting in a car when she was struck by a bullet.

A police investigator testified last month that Miles provided the handgun that Davis allegedly used in the shooting.