ALGOP: Ron DeSantis dinner brakes record

The Alabama Republican Party says it broke its record for the largest fundraising dinner in ALGOP history when it hosted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at its annual Winter Dinner in Hoover.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey welcomed Governor DeSantis to the state.

Last Thursday, Governor DeSantis shared his “Florida Blueprint" with attendees – with topics ranging from school choice and protecting our children from woke policies to upholding the founding principles of our country and the common-sense conservative values that have been so popular in the State of Florida.

Over 1700 people gathered for the event at the Finley Center. The previous record occurred when former Texas Governor Rick Perry visited Birmingham for the 2011 ALGOP Summer Dinner.

Over 1700 people turned out to see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Alabama Republican Party 2023 Winter Dinner at the Finley Center in Hoover.

"The 2023 Winter Dinner was an exciting event, both for the Republican Party and the state of Alabama. I am thankful to have had so many wonderful guests join us. I think this was the perfect opportunity for Governor DeSantis to get to know Alabama a little better, and also for our state to meet one of America's strongest conservative leaders, and someone that I think is going to be a central figure within the Republican Party for years to come.

“I cannot express how much I appreciate Governor DeSantis and his team for taking the time out of their hectic schedules to visit with our Republican voters. I like to see our state front and center, and I am proud to have Alabama be one of Governor DeSantis' first major visits after his re-election last November," said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl.

Demand to see Governor DeSantis was so high, the ALGOP had to move the event from the Birmingham Sheraton to the larger Finley Center just days after tickets went on sale. As well as breaking records for attendance, the Party also grossed nearly $700,000.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the crowd of over 1700 at the Alabama Republican Party's 2023 Winter Dinner.

"I am excited about getting the 2024 election cycle started with such a successful event. It's important for the party to have the resources and organization we need to challenge leftist candidates and policies both here in Alabama and in swing district across the country. The Alabama Republican Party is ready to stand strong as we defend our rights and freedoms, and protect the values that made this nation great," said Chairman Wahl.

The Alabama Republican Party picked up 50 seats across the state in 2022, many of those in areas where the Party has not previously been competitive. The ALGOP will continue to build on those successes, as well as helping in organizational efforts in neighboring states with Chairman Wahl's recent election as RNC Vice Chairman for the Southern Region.