Major League Fishing coming to Birmingham and Huntsville

Major League Fishing has announced the destinations for REDCREST 2024 and REDCREST 2025. Both will be in Alabama.

In a press release, the MLF says Birmingham and Lay Lake will host REDCREST 2024. That competition is set for March 13-17, 2024. REDCREST 2025 will be hosted by Huntsville on April 2-6, 2025, with the competition on Lake Guntersville.

REDCREST showcases top Bass Pro Tour anglers competing for the REDCREST Championship trophy and a $300,000 top prize. Anglers compete using the MLF catch, weigh, immediate-release live-scoring format, with on-the-water tournament action livestreamed to create the biggest watch party in bass fishing.

In addition to the tournaments, both locations will also host the MLF Outdoor Sports Expo featuring hundreds of exhibitors and activities. Fishing and outdoor enthusiasts from around the globe will watch the world’s best bass-fishing action live. Fans on site will enjoy the crowd experience of the watch party as well as engage with sponsors and exhibitors to see the latest new tackle, gear, boats and outdoor equipment.

“Professional bass fishing is always a huge draw in Alabama and hosting this event will bring thousands of bass-fishing enthusiasts from around the country to see top anglers and enjoy our world class restaurants, attractions, retailers, and hotels,” said John Oros, Jr., President and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“The tournament reinforces the fact that the Greater Birmingham area is a great professional and amateur sports destination, and we hope to host a record-breaking event,” said Oros.

The MLF Outdoor Sports Expo will be held March 15-17, 2024, at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, and April 4-6, 2025, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

“We are excited about bringing the fishing world to Huntsville for REDCREST 2025,” said Judy Ryals, President and CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Sitting in the middle of one of the great bass fishing areas in the United States, we look forward to seeing REDCREST continue to grow when it comes to the Rocket City and the Expo takes over the Von Braun Center as we create a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone interested in the sport,” said Ryals.

“We couldn’t be happier to be announcing REDCREST 2024 and REDCREST 2025 in Alabama,” said Michael Mulone, MLF Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

“Birmingham and Huntsville have been extremely successful hosting a variety of sporting events, and we are pleased to work with these top-notch destinations to roll out the red carpet for our fans," said Mulone.

For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.

