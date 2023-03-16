City of Huntsville accepting applications for student internship program

The City of Huntsville has announced applications are now open for the 2023 Summer Intern Program.

The internships are available to applicants ages 19 or older with a high school diploma or GED. They are open to prospective candidates through March 31, according to a post on the City of Huntsville's website.

Internships available in the following areas:



Administration – ODEI; External Relations

Legal – City Attorney (Prosecution)

Music Office

Information Technology Services

Natural Resources

Parks & Recreation

Traffic Engineering

The City of Huntsville says to be eligible, interns must be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university or have graduated from an accredited college or university within the past six months.

“The City of Huntsville offers outstanding learning opportunities for motivated college students wanting both career and personal growth,” said Kenny Anderson, Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI), in a press release on the city's website.

“These types of opportunities don’t come around often, but they can make a big impact on a student’s future through on-the-job training, networking and development,” said Anderson.

This year’s program runs from June 5 to July 28. Internships are unpaid, and interns work Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise specified by the department.