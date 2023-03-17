Digital Media Center
News

Alabama Crimson Tide football spring practice to start on Monday

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published March 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
Sugar Bowl Football
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, talks with a game official during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Alabama Crimson Tide will hold its first spring football practice on Monday, March 20. This kicks off the 15-day practice schedule.

Players will practice 14 more times before the A-Day Game, which will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 22. All practices are closed to the public other than A-Day.

According to the spring schedule release, Alabama head coach Nick Saban will hold seven press conferences throughout the spring. This includes one after Monday's practice. Another is set following the A-Day Game.

Alabama's 2023 spring football practice schedule dates:

Monday, March 20
Wednesday, March 22
Friday, March 24
Tuesday, March 28
Thursday, March 30
Monday, April 3
Wednesday, April 5
Friday, April 7
Monday, April 10
Wednesday, April 12
Friday, April 14
Saturday, April 15
Tuesday, April 18
Thursday, April 20
Saturday, April 22

The University of Alabama Alabama Crimson Tide Alabama Football
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
