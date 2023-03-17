Alabama Crimson Tide football spring practice to start on Monday

The Alabama Crimson Tide will hold its first spring football practice on Monday, March 20. This kicks off the 15-day practice schedule.

Players will practice 14 more times before the A-Day Game, which will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 22. All practices are closed to the public other than A-Day.

According to the spring schedule release, Alabama head coach Nick Saban will hold seven press conferences throughout the spring. This includes one after Monday's practice. Another is set following the A-Day Game.

Alabama's 2023 spring football practice schedule dates:

Monday, March 20

Wednesday, March 22

Friday, March 24

Tuesday, March 28

Thursday, March 30

Monday, April 3

Wednesday, April 5

Friday, April 7

Monday, April 10

Wednesday, April 12

Friday, April 14

Saturday, April 15

Tuesday, April 18

Thursday, April 20

Saturday, April 22