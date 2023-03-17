Alabama Crimson Tide football spring practice to start on Monday
The Alabama Crimson Tide will hold its first spring football practice on Monday, March 20. This kicks off the 15-day practice schedule.
Players will practice 14 more times before the A-Day Game, which will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 22. All practices are closed to the public other than A-Day.
🅰️-Day is Set!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/zmWO3GRJwJ— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) March 7, 2023
According to the spring schedule release, Alabama head coach Nick Saban will hold seven press conferences throughout the spring. This includes one after Monday's practice. Another is set following the A-Day Game.
Alabama's 2023 spring football practice schedule dates:
Monday, March 20
Wednesday, March 22
Friday, March 24
Tuesday, March 28
Thursday, March 30
Monday, April 3
Wednesday, April 5
Friday, April 7
Monday, April 10
Wednesday, April 12
Friday, April 14
Saturday, April 15
Tuesday, April 18
Thursday, April 20
Saturday, April 22