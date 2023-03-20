Tuscaloosa resident and former POW to speak in Birmingham this week

Alex Drueke, Tuscaloosa resident and former POW held by Russian operatives in Ukraine, will speak at a dinner of the Birmingham Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday, March 22.

He will also introduce the keynote speaker, Nadia McConnell, president of the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation. Event details here.

Drueke was released by Russian separatists last September while fighting with Ukrainian forces. Once he was home, he talked with APR news about his time as a POW. Drueke says he prayed for death before he realized he was finally coming home.

“The torture was terrible,” said Drueke. “The beatings were awful. All that kind of stuff. But, really the boredom, the isolation, is what really got to us. Just trying to find ways to keep our minds active, was really important.”

Drueke is referring to fellow POW Andy Huyh of Alabama. They were both captured during the ongoing war between Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.

“I think I’m done actively fighting on the front line, but I still love Ukraine…I still want to support Ukraine. I want others to keep up their support of Ukraine.”

Drueke was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by an official resolution issued by the City Council.