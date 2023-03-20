Digital Media Center
News

Tuscaloosa resident and former POW to speak in Birmingham this week

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published March 20, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine Missing Americans
Andres Kudacki/AP
/
FR170905 AP
American's Andy Huynh, right, and Alex Drueke arrive at the TWA Hotel on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in New York. The two U.S. military veterans, who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces, were released this week by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Alex Drueke, Tuscaloosa resident and former POW held by Russian operatives in Ukraine, will speak at a dinner of the Birmingham Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday, March 22.

He will also introduce the keynote speaker, Nadia McConnell, president of the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation. Event details here.

Drueke was released by Russian separatists last September while fighting with Ukrainian forces. Once he was home, he talked with APR news about his time as a POW. Drueke says he prayed for death before he realized he was finally coming home.

“The torture was terrible,” said Drueke. “The beatings were awful. All that kind of stuff. But, really the boredom, the isolation, is what really got to us. Just trying to find ways to keep our minds active, was really important.”

Drueke is referring to fellow POW Andy Huyh of Alabama. They were both captured during the ongoing war between Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.

“I think I’m done actively fighting on the front line, but I still love Ukraine…I still want to support Ukraine. I want others to keep up their support of Ukraine.”

Drueke was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by an official resolution issued by the City Council.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
