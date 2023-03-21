NASA Awards $217M contract to Huntsville company owned by Poarch Band of Creek Indians

A media production company in Huntsville owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians has been selected by NASA to manage a critically important contract in communication services for all its’ agency centers. That company is PCI Productions, LLC, and the contract is valued at up to $217 million. That's according to a press release from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama.

This will include NASA’s headquarters, as well as its mission directorates. The contract will exponentially expand the creation and dissemination of practical and appropriate NASA information to the public as well as to other agencies. The effort, which is both technically sophisticated and massive in scope, will be coordinated out of PCI Productions office in Huntsville, Alabama.

“We are extremely proud that NASA has selected one of our Tribal-owned companies to do this very important work,” said Poarch’s Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie A. Bryan in the press release.

“Alabama has benefited greatly from NASA’s presence here, and having a home-grown Alabama company as the lead in such a large communications contract will be beneficial economically to the Huntsville community and people across our State,” Bryan said.

PCI Productions, along with Mori Associates, Abacus Technology Corporation and Alutiiq Career Ventures, will comprise the core team of companies providing the expanded communication services, which begin June 1, 2023.