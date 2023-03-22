Huntsville Animal Services launches selfie campaign to encourage adoptions

Huntsville Animal Services staff members are collectively putting their best faces forward to encourage adoptions of homeless animals.

According to a press release on the City of Huntsville's website, an Animal Services employee will post a selfie photo with one of the waggiest tails waiting to be adopted each Monday and Wednesday. The photo series wraps up on June 21, recognized as National Selfie Day.

“This is a great way to show how these pets interact with people,” said Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard in the release. “A pet’s appearance only tells one side of the story – you can’t judge a book by its cover.”

City of Huntsville / huntsvilleal.gov / A Huntsville Animal Services worker poses for a selfie with Fudge Pop, a mixed-breed dog.

Ahead of adopting or fostering a pet, the shelter offers the chance for one-on-one time with the dog or cat to make sure it’s a good match.

Each pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before leaving the shelter. The animals also come with a city license and a free bag of pet food.

Click here to see photos, ages and descriptions of available animals.

Huntsville Animal Services hours of operation:

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check out their Facebook to learn more.