Entrepreneurs and students bring business pitches to Techstars Startup Weekend in Mobile

Mobile kicks off its sixth annual Techstars Startup Weekend today. The event runs through Sunday at Innovation Portal at 358 St Louis Street.

Techstars Startup Weekend Mobile is a creative and collaborative three-day educational event where entrepreneurs can develop and pitch new business ideas. Participants learn about pitching, business model creation, prototyping, designing and market validation in a friendly and supportive team environment.

This is an event for anybody. From high school students to lifelong entrepreneurs, participants

to get a chance to pitch any business idea that they might have to a group panel to help them get started in the business world.

“It is a weekend program that is built to invite individuals of all levels into the entrepreneurship process," said Todd Greer, Executive Director at Innovation Portal.

Organizers say, beginning with 60-second pitches on Friday night, each attendee describes their best idea and inspires others to join their team.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, teams focus on customer development, validating their ideas, practicing LEAN startup methodologies and building a product.

On Sunday evening, teams demo their prototypes, receive valuable feedback from a panel of experts and compete for prize packages full of pro bono services designed to help entrepreneurs take their next steps.

This event cost is $75 for those who would like to participate in it, and $50 for the students.