News

Alabama Mental Health Board applications available through April 10

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT
The Auburn City Council has reopened applications to fill a vacancy on the East Alabama Mental Health Board. A press release on the City's website says applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 10.

The term will begin upon appointment and will end March 31, 2029. The Council will make an appointment at its April 18 meeting.

The East Alabama Mental Health Board establishes, constructs, maintains and operates mental health facilities in east Alabama. The board is a multi-governmental agency and consists of residents from different local jurisdictions.

The Auburn City Council appoints three members of the board who serve six-year terms. Members must be residents of the area which they represent and that is to be served by the proposed facilities.

The board meets on the third Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. at 2000 Pepperell Parkway.

Auburn Mental Health
