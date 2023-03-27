Football players impress at Alabama's 2023 Pro Day

The University of Alabama football program hosted its annual Pro Day inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. Last Thursday, 15 draft-eligible Crimson Tide athletes showcased their talents and meeting with representatives from all 32 NFL teams.

A press release on the University of Alabama Athletics website says draft-eligible players that participated in the events included Jordan Battle, Brain Branch, DJ Dale, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs, DeMarcco Hellams, Cameron Latu, Kendall Randolph, Eli Ricks, Tyler Steen, Henry To'oTo'o, Bryce Young and Byron Young.

Draft-eligible players that did not participate in on-field drills but were in attendance included Will Anderson Jr. and Jaylen Moody.

The press release says athletes tested in the bench press and vertical jump inside The Bill Battle Athletic Performance Center. They then participated in the broad jump, 40-yard dash, agility drills and position-specific drills inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. The SEC Network and NFL Network both broadcast from the day-long event.

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Crimson Tide's Pro Day with over 125 NFL personnel on hand. The list of attendees was highlighted by head coaches Matt Eberflus (Chicago Bears), Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins), Dennis Allen (New Orleans Saints), Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks) and Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers).

In addition to the head coaches, general managers Ryan Poles (Chicago Bears), Brandon Beane (Buffalo Bills), Martin Mayhew (Washington Commanders), Chris Grier (Miami Dolphins), Joe Schoen (New York Giants), Brad Holmes (Detroit Lions), Scott Fitterer (Carolina Panthers), John Schneider (Seattle Seahawks) and Omar Khan (Pittsburgh Steelers) were present. Others in attendance included Dan Quinn (Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator) and David Tepper (owner of the Carolina Panthers).

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo. Full coverage will broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

Following the conclusion of Pro Day, head coach Nick Saban met with the media and had this to say: "We certainly appreciate the interest of the media in our players and the interest that the NFL has in our players. To have such a large group here today to look at the players that we have going into the NFL Draft that have all done a wonderful job here at Alabama, they have represented the program extremely well and have had a lot of success," said Saban.

The Crimson Tide football head coach went on to say, "Hopefully, our staff and program have helped them develop an opportunity to create some value for their future. We are excited about that and it's good to see a lot of old friends from the NFL at these types of events. It's an overall fun day."