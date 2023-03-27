Huntsville to spend $1.3M on enhancing pedestrian safety

The City of Huntsville says it has reaffirmed its commitment to pedestrian safety by committing to install about three miles of new sidewalks at various locations.

City Council has authorized Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into an agreement with low-bidder SJ&L General Contractor LLC to perform the work. The contract agreement is $1.3 million.

A press release on the City's website says the contract calls for installation of new sidewalks and ramps and any other infrastructure to improve pedestrian access associated with these various projects throughout the city.

“These sidewalks were requested by the community and evaluated as necessary due to missing gaps, heavy pedestrian traffic, lack of Americans with Disabilities Act access and proximity to public facilities,” said Kathy Martin, Director of City Engineering in a press release.

Specific locations are as follows:



Stevens Avenue from Russell Street to Maysville Road – 3,136 feet

South Shawdee Road from Dale Road to the Land Trust entrance – 3,000 feet

Wilkenson Drive from Meridian Street to Salem Drive – 2,000 feet

Quietdale Drive from Meridian Street to Vinyard Street – 2,000 feet

Benaroya Lane from Boulevard South to Byrd Spring Road – 1,601 feet

Valley Brook Drive from Vinyard Street to Belle Meade Drive – 1,478 feet

Sewanee Road from Governors Drive to Marshuetz Avenue – 1,425 feet

Salem Drive from Wilkenson Drive to Melody Road – 1,076 feet

Melody Road from Salem Drive to Chase Road – 377 feet

Vanderbilt Drive from Monroe Street to Memorial Parkway – 300 feet

Work will begin within the next two weeks.