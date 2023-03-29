Druid City Arts Festival brings music, photography and crafts to Tuscaloosa this weekend

Artists from across the Southeast will share their work in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

The 14th Annual Druid City Arts Festival will take place Friday, March 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa. The festival will feature more than 70 artists, arts, crafts, photography and live music performances.

City of Tuscaloosa / DCAF /

Nicole Moreno-Lacalle is the special event manager for the City of Tuscaloosa. She said the Druid City Arts Festival strives to educate surrounding communities on the many varieties of art.

City of Tuscaloosa / DCAF /

“We bring in artists from all over the southeast. We just strive to educate the community about the different forms of art. We also bring music as another form to educate engage and inspire the community about the arts,” she explained.

Moreno-Lacalle said each category of art will have multiple artists entered and presenting.

“We will have various forms of art including 2-dimensional, clay, fiber, jewelry, glass, mixed media, photography, and wood. We have several artists in each category so there will be plenty of variety. We have some new artists this year as well as artists who have been attending for many years,” she said.

The festival is free to attend. It will feature seven music performances and a kid's zone. Moreno-Lacalle said audiences will hear many different genres of music played throughout the event.

“We also have a kid's zone that will have some hands-on activities. We have a free kids tie-dye shirt. Friday night we have two music artists, and then Saturday we have five different artists playing genres ranging from country and blue grass to rock n’ roll, funk and alternative pop.”

Aside from art, organizers said there will also be vendors serving a variety of food including Mexican style cuisine, burgers, ice-cream and juice.