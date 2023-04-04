City of Mobile, Bishop State Contractor’s College now accepting applications

The City of Mobile has announced applications are now open for the third cohort of the Contractor's College, a program designed to help local contractors develop and expand their businesses.

A partnership with Bishop State Community College and the City of Mobile's Office of Supplier Diversity, the Contractor's College is a 137-hour training program that helps contractors manage public contracts, navigate the bidding process and scale up their operations to take on larger projects.

Thanks to support from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the program's cost can also be waived for qualifying contractors who complete the course.

The Contractor's College Project Management curriculum is designed to provide construction contractor's project management training. The training introduces the roles and responsibilities of project management, including technical and management skills through eleven modules that include:



Introduction to Project Management

Safety

Interpersonal Skills

Issues and Resolutions

Construction Documents

Construction Planning

Estimating and Cost Control

Scheduling

Resource Control

Quality Control and Assurance

Continuous Improvement

Fundamentals of Crew Leadership

The program has already seen two cohorts graduate and take their businesses to the next level, and applications to join the third cohort of the Contractor's College are now open. To learn more or submit an application, click here.