Crimson Tide to host “Bark at the Park” at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Tuesday night

Alabama baseball will host a "Bark at the Park" night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Tuesday, April 4 for the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Troy Trojans.

Fans and their best canine friends are invited to take in the midweek game against the Trojans with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The game will feature a special $7 "Bark at the Park" ticket package for the first 100 fans that includes admission to the game, an Alabama collapsible dog bowl for the canine and access to the "Dog Zone" area in Section AA, BB, A and B. Additional tickets for this package can be purchased for $2.

Season ticket holders who wish to bring their dog may do so as well with valid proof of vaccinations. Students in the Right Field Terrace are also welcomed to bring their dogs, using their ACT card to swipe in.

Patrons will check in at Gate 5 and will have access to seats in Section AA, BB, A and B. The Joe will also have two designated grass areas for dogs to do their business, located on the grass hill along the first base line and behind the batter's eye in center field.

Fans who wish to bring a dog to the game are required to purchase a "Bark at the Park" ticket package. Each dog will be required to have proof of vaccinations (DHPP, Rabies, Bordetella) through March 23 for admittance to the event.

Only one dog per person is permitted. Fans will also be required to sign a waiver for their dog prior to entering The Joe. Waivers will be available at check-in but fans are asked to expedite the process by filling out the paperwork prior to arriving at the stadium. The waiver can be found here.