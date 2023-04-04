USDA proposal for school lunches causes some concerns in Alabama cafeterias

A recent federal proposal to lunches could mean shakeups in school cafeterias in Alabama. The United States Department of Agriculture is proposing significant changes to nutrition standards. This includes reducing the amount of sugar and sodium found in school lunches. If implemented, the new plan would also require more foods to be made with whole grains and change which types of milk are served in cafeterias.

This could impact what food options are available for different grade levels. Cacyce Davis is the Nutrition Director for Elmore County Schools. She said despite the permanency these variations offer, the proposal could change how manufacturers prepare their food.

“Research, right now, shows that students eat their healthiest meals at school due to these changes in the current nutrition standard," she explained. "And we really don’t want anything to happen that’s going to affect their participation in our programs, because if they aren’t eating our food, they aren’t receiving the nutrition it provides.”

The effects of changes to current School Nutrition Standards could be felt beyond the kids in the cafeteria as districts address rising costs and shifting food sources.

Davis noted the proposal also includes changes on professional standards as well as child nutrition directors and their qualifications.

She also raised concerns over how the proposals could reduce participation in school meals.

“If you want to look at science and one thing we know for sure, in terms of child nutrition, force-feeding does not work. The more students are familiar with food, the more likely they are to accept food,” Davis said.

Currently, the USDA is in the commentary phase and taking any comments or concerns from schools, parents, and students.