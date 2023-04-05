Digital Media Center
News

Alabama’s Luisa Blanco Qualifies for NCAA Championships

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published April 5, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT
Alabama Athletics
Alabama senior Luisa Blanco will represent Alabama at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, qualifying as an individual competitor on the uneven bars.

Alabama Athletics said in a release that Blanco earned her qualifying spot with a 9.975 on the uneven bars in the Norman regional semifinal last Thursday, the highest score of the afternoon session. The senior has scored a 9.9-or-higher seven times on the event this season, including three scores of 9.950-or-better.

Individual qualifiers are selected based on the top individual scores on each event and in the all-around from a non-advancing team in the regional semifinals.

Blanco will compete in the evening session of the NCAA Championship semifinals in the third rotation, competing at the end of Utah's uneven bars rotation.

The session will get underway at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 13 in Dickies Arena and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

The top eight finishers on each event and the all-around will receive All-America accolades, with the top four named first-team honorees and fifth through eighth earning second-team honors. Individual title winners and the top eight on each event will be recognized following the conclusion of both semifinal sessions.

