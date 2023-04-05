Registration open for Alabama State University's ASPIRE summer camp

Alabama State University’s ASPIRE Head Start program is still accepting applications for its annual summer camp. The ASU ASPIRE Summer Camp is set for June 12-29.

ASPIRE Program, Alabama State University /

Organizers said it's an educational camp for students in grades 5th to 12th. Students participate in academics and extracurricular activities on the ASU campus. Cynthia Handy works with the ASPIRE program. She said the camp has grown a lot since it first started.

“Our camp first started the summer of 2011, and it started as a pilot program. We had approximately 30 students and it just grew from there.”

ASPIRE Program, Alabama State University /

Campers will be able to engage in community service, educational workshops and field trips. They will also receive the opportunity to interact with other students from around the state. Handy said the camp has some new activities for this year.

“Well, this summer we are planning to go to the Space Center in Huntsville, and along with that, we’ll do some activities,” she said. “We have Science in Motion that will come on campus and do some things with the kids, which will get them ready for the trip in Huntsville.”

The ASU camp offers different school subjects and electives that campers can receive instruction on. Handy said she believes it's important for students to have opportunities like this in order to be successful. “This is a program that keeps them active and when they get started in the school year they’re not so behind,” she said.

The camp’s registration deadline is May 31st. The ASU ASPIRE program organizers said registration may close earlier if the camp reaches its cap of 50 students.

Click here to register.