Alabama's Montana Fouts Named SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week

Alabama fifth-year senior Montana Fouts was named the Southeastern Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday after throwing a pair of complete game shutouts last weekend against Missouri.

The weekly award is Fouts' second this season and the 15th weekly award of her career, including four Freshman of the Week honors in 2019 and 10 previous Pitcher of the Week awards. Alabama pitchers have now won a combined 52 SEC Pitcher of the Week awards all-time.

The Grayson, Ky., native threw a pair of complete game shutouts last weekend for Alabama, securing the series victory against Missouri. Across 16.0 innings pitched, she allowed just seven hits and three walks while striking out 26 batters. With double-digit strikeouts in each game, she now has eight games this season with 10+ Ks. Saturday's win was her third game this season with over 7.0 innings pitched and she also moved into fourth place on the Tide's career strikeout rankings.