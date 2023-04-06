Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama's Montana Fouts Named SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT
Montana Fouts 2.jpg
University of Alabama Athletics
/

Alabama fifth-year senior Montana Fouts was named the Southeastern Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday after throwing a pair of complete game shutouts last weekend against Missouri.

The weekly award is Fouts' second this season and the 15th weekly award of her career, including four Freshman of the Week honors in 2019 and 10 previous Pitcher of the Week awards. Alabama pitchers have now won a combined 52 SEC Pitcher of the Week awards all-time.

The Grayson, Ky., native threw a pair of complete game shutouts last weekend for Alabama, securing the series victory against Missouri. Across 16.0 innings pitched, she allowed just seven hits and three walks while striking out 26 batters. With double-digit strikeouts in each game, she now has eight games this season with 10+ Ks. Saturday's win was her third game this season with over 7.0 innings pitched and she also moved into fourth place on the Tide's career strikeout rankings.

Tags
News The University of AlabamaAlabama athleticsAlabama softball
APR Staff
See stories by APR Staff
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate