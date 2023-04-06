Digital Media Center
News

Gulf Shores City Board of Education applications due by Friday

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT
Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores is now accepting applications for a Board Member for the Gulf Shores City Board of Education. The selected applicant will serve a five-year term beginning June 1, 2023.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications, at a minimum, in order to be eligible for consideration:

  • Current resident of Gulf Shores
  • Person of good moral character
  • Has obtained a high school diploma or its equivalent
  • Is not employed by the Gulf Shores City Board of Education
  • Is not serving on the governing board of a private elementary or secondary educational institution
  • Is not on the National Sex Offender Registry or the state sex offender registry
  • Has not been convicted of a felony.

Applications are available online by clicking here or in person at the City of Gulf Shores Executive Office located at 203 Clubhouse Drive, Suite B.

All applications must be returned in person at the City of Gulf Shores Executive Office, or by email to bphelps@gulfshoresal.gov, no later than Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m.

