NASP Alabama State Championship happening Thursday and Friday in Montgomery

The largest youth archery competition in Alabama, the National Archery in the Schools Program Alabama State Championship, will be held April 6-7. It's taking place at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl located at 220 Hall St. in Montgomery.

Organizers say this year’s event will feature nearly 2,000 student archers in Grades 4-12 from schools across the state who earned an opportunity to compete in the state championship after competing in one of eight regional qualifying tournaments.

Michael Bloxom is the State Archery in the Schools Coordinator. He said archery is a sport accessible for many. “The great thing about archery is that it’s a live sport," he explained. "It’s a thing kids can grow up… continuing to do through adulthood and is something people of all shapes, sizes and abilities, including special needs are able to take part in.”

The first round of shooting begins at noon on Thursday. An awards ceremony will take place after the last flight on Friday.

During the awards ceremony, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will be awarding up to $10,000 in scholarships to select archers. The University of Montevallo will be awarding additional scholarships to the top high school male and female archers.

Winners of the two-day competition will advance to the NASP Eastern National Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. That contest is in May.

The NASP in Alabama is a joint venture between ADCNR's Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF) and the Alabama Department of Education. The program uses the lifelong skill of archery to teach discipline, concentration and teamwork as part of a school’s physical education course or after-school program. Scoring is based on Olympic-style, target archery in three divisions – elementary, middle and high school. Competition is on team and individual levels.

The state championship would not be possible without the generous sponsorships of the Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association.