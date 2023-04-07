Sixteen finalists announced for Alabama's 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year

Sixteen outstanding educators who personify excellence have been selected as finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year. Each excels in the classroom and inspires students through innovative instructional techniques.

This year’s finalists have emerged from a highly professional group of more than 150 top educators who submitted their official applications for this state honor.

Alabama State Department of Education 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year Finalists:

—Maegan Gayle

Mobile County School System – Hutchens Elementary School

District I Elementary Teacher of the Year

—Amanda Talantis

Gulf Shores City School System – Gulf Shores High School

District I Secondary Teacher of the Year

—Logan Faith Rasmusson

Phenix City School System – Sherwood Elementary School

District II Elementary Teacher of the Year

—Ansley A. Godwin

Ozark City School System – Carroll High School

District II Secondary Teacher of the Year

—Jeffrey L. Norris

Shelby County School System – Oak Mountain Middle School

District III Elementary Teacher of the Year

—Kevin Pughsley

Hoover City School System – Berry Middle School

District III Secondary Teacher of the Year

—Dr. Allatesha Cain

Bessemer City Schools – Charles F. Hard Elementary School

District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year

—Mychoal B. Woods

Birmingham City Schools – George Washington Carver High School

District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year

—George Clausell, II

Macon County Schools – George Washington Carver Elementary School

District V Elementary Teacher of the Year

—Jessica Roberson

Selma City Schools – Selma High School

District V Secondary Teacher of the Year

—Lauren Murdoch Brascho

Pell City Schools – Coosa Valley Elementary School

District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year

—Katie McGee

Cullman City Schools – Cullman Middle School

District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year

—Kimberly Jared

Hartselle City Schools – Barkley Bridge Elementary School

District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year

—Jennifer Coleman

Trussville City Schools – Hewitt-Trussville High School

District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year

—Bonnie Howard

Madison City Schools – Madison Elementary School

District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year

—Nia Nicole Stivers

Jackson County Schools – North Jackson High School

District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year serves as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, in addition to presenting workshops to various groups. Alabama’s representative is also a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

This pool of outstanding educators will soon be narrowed down to the final Top Four. The 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced by the Alabama State Board of Education and Alabama State Department of Education in May.

Reflecting on his experiences as the 2022-2023 Alabama Teacher of the Year Reggie White said, “One of the greatest achievements in my life is the honor of not only entering the teaching profession but also meeting students who would have an indelible impact on my life. It has truly been an honor to serve as our state’s 2022-2023 Alabama Teacher of the Year and inspiring others to see that nothing is impossible with great teachers! I celebrate the 16 finalists for accepting the call to teach and for modeling exceptional performance in the classroom. You are all Teachers of the Year.”