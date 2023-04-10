Sylacauga's Magic of Marble Festival kicks off this week
An Alabama city is known as the home to high quality white marble. The natural stone from Sylacauga quarries was used to construct the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Supreme Court building. Sculptors reportedly wait all year for the opportunity to use this same Alabama marble for their work.
The Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival kicks off Tuesday and highlights the city’s white bedrock. The free event will highlight the white marble that’s manufactured in the city’s quarries.
Festivities include featured sculptors in action at Blue Bell Park. Marble sculptures from previous festivals and marble products will also be on display at the Comer Library.
Ted Spears is the chairman of the Sylacauga Marble Festival. He said the artistic event has an international artist who participates in public demonstrations and shares techniques.
“We bring a sculptor in from Italy each year… a master sculptor who stays with us for ten or twelve days. We invite sculptors from all over the United States to come in, and we have about thirty or so people. Every year, thirty sculptors.”
The Sylacauga festival offers visitors the opportunity to watch as works of art are created in front of their eyes. Each year a sculptor from Italy takes part in public demonstrations and offers advice on shaping. Spears said participants will be able to view the work of sculptors and browse the for-sale work.
“People can come see on the schedule to see the sculptors talk to the sculptors communicate with them," he explained. "Go to the sales room at the library and look at the other creations.”
Other activities include the "Marble Mania" Scavenger Hunt and a 5-K run. The festival is free to the public and wraps up on April 22nd.
Full Schedule of Events:
April 11
Sculptors Arrive—Registration at B. B. Comer Library
Sculptors Pick Up Marble—Select Carving Spot
(Bring Marble Items for Sale-Hightower Room-Comer Library)
April 11-22
Sculptors will sculpt daily at Central Park
(Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries)
April 12-22
Marble Product Displays & Marble Sculptures for Sale
Monday-Friday 9:00a.m. to 4:30p.m.
Saturday 9:00a.m. to 2:30p.m.
Sunday 12:00p.m. to 4:00p.m.
April 13
Sculptor Symposium with a Master Italian Sculptor
(Closed to the public)
Harry I. Brown Auditorium, B. B. Comer Library
10:00a.m.
April 12-22
Group Library Tours for adults and children available upon request. Check for dates and times with library staff at (256)249-0961
April 18
"Shoal Sanctuary Sculpture Trails" with Dr. Robert Larson
(Open to the public with limited seating)
Harry I. Brown Auditorium, B. B. Comer Library
10:00a.m.
April 22
Scavenger Hunt Awards Ceremony with Miss Sylacauga
Harry I. Brown Auditorium, B. B. Comer Library
10:00a.m.
April 22
FESTIVAL ENDS
12:00 Noon