Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Sylacauga's Magic of Marble Festival kicks off this week

Alabama Public Radio | By Hadley Elsesser
Published April 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
Octavian Bosneag sculpting.jpg
Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival
/

An Alabama city is known as the home to high quality white marble. The natural stone from Sylacauga quarries was used to construct the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Supreme Court building. Sculptors reportedly wait all year for the opportunity to use this same Alabama marble for their work.

Bill Cook and group.jpg
Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival
/
Bill Cook, Jr. sculpting at the Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival.

The Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival kicks off Tuesday and highlights the city’s white bedrock. The free event will highlight the white marble that’s manufactured in the city’s quarries.

Francesco Basini Gazzi sculpting.jpg
Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival
/
Francesco Basini Gazzi sculpting at the Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival.

Festivities include featured sculptors in action at Blue Bell Park. Marble sculptures from previous festivals and marble products will also be on display at the Comer Library.

Ted Spears is the chairman of the Sylacauga Marble Festival. He said the artistic event has an international artist who participates in public demonstrations and shares techniques.

“We bring a sculptor in from Italy each year… a master sculptor who stays with us for ten or twelve days. We invite sculptors from all over the United States to come in, and we have about thirty or so people. Every year, thirty sculptors.”

Jennifer Linders sculpting.jpg
Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival
/
Jennifer Linders sculpting at the Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival.

The Sylacauga festival offers visitors the opportunity to watch as works of art are created in front of their eyes. Each year a sculptor from Italy takes part in public demonstrations and offers advice on shaping. Spears said participants will be able to view the work of sculptors and browse the for-sale work.

“People can come see on the schedule to see the sculptors talk to the sculptors communicate with them," he explained. "Go to the sales room at the library and look at the other creations.”

Other activities include the "Marble Mania" Scavenger Hunt and a 5-K run. The festival is free to the public and wraps up on April 22nd.

Francesco speaking to sculptors.JPG
Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival
/

Full Schedule of Events:

April 11
Sculptors Arrive—Registration at B. B. Comer Library
Sculptors Pick Up Marble—Select Carving Spot
(Bring Marble Items for Sale-Hightower Room-Comer Library)

April 11-22
Sculptors will sculpt daily at Central Park
(Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries)

April 12-22
Marble Product Displays & Marble Sculptures for Sale
Monday-Friday 9:00a.m. to 4:30p.m.
Saturday 9:00a.m. to 2:30p.m.
Sunday 12:00p.m. to 4:00p.m.

April 13
Sculptor Symposium with a Master Italian Sculptor
(Closed to the public)
Harry I. Brown Auditorium, B. B. Comer Library
10:00a.m.

April 12-22
Group Library Tours for adults and children available upon request. Check for dates and times with library staff at (256)249-0961

April 18
"Shoal Sanctuary Sculpture Trails" with Dr. Robert Larson
(Open to the public with limited seating)
Harry I. Brown Auditorium, B. B. Comer Library
10:00a.m.

April 22
Scavenger Hunt Awards Ceremony with Miss Sylacauga
Harry I. Brown Auditorium, B. B. Comer Library
10:00a.m.

April 22
FESTIVAL ENDS
12:00 Noon

Tags
News SylacaugaArtsarts festival
Hadley Elsesser
Hadley Elsesser is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio Newsroom. She is a sophomore at the University of Alabama studying public relations, communication studies and criminal justice. She hopes to acquire a career in liaising for government and law enforcement or investigative reporting. Even though she is not an Alabama native, Hadley enjoys the warm weather the Yellowhammer state brings. She says it is a nice change of pace from the snow in Michigan.

See stories by Hadley Elsesser
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate