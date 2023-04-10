Sylacauga's Magic of Marble Festival kicks off this week

An Alabama city is known as the home to high quality white marble. The natural stone from Sylacauga quarries was used to construct the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Supreme Court building. Sculptors reportedly wait all year for the opportunity to use this same Alabama marble for their work.

Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival / Bill Cook, Jr. sculpting at the Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival.

The Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival kicks off Tuesday and highlights the city’s white bedrock. The free event will highlight the white marble that’s manufactured in the city’s quarries.

Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival / Francesco Basini Gazzi sculpting at the Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival.

Festivities include featured sculptors in action at Blue Bell Park. Marble sculptures from previous festivals and marble products will also be on display at the Comer Library.

Ted Spears is the chairman of the Sylacauga Marble Festival. He said the artistic event has an international artist who participates in public demonstrations and shares techniques.

“We bring a sculptor in from Italy each year… a master sculptor who stays with us for ten or twelve days. We invite sculptors from all over the United States to come in, and we have about thirty or so people. Every year, thirty sculptors.”

Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival / Jennifer Linders sculpting at the Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival.

The Sylacauga festival offers visitors the opportunity to watch as works of art are created in front of their eyes. Each year a sculptor from Italy takes part in public demonstrations and offers advice on shaping. Spears said participants will be able to view the work of sculptors and browse the for-sale work.

“People can come see on the schedule to see the sculptors talk to the sculptors communicate with them," he explained. "Go to the sales room at the library and look at the other creations.”

Other activities include the "Marble Mania" Scavenger Hunt and a 5-K run. The festival is free to the public and wraps up on April 22nd.

Full Schedule of Events:

April 11

Sculptors Arrive—Registration at B. B. Comer Library

Sculptors Pick Up Marble—Select Carving Spot

(Bring Marble Items for Sale-Hightower Room-Comer Library)

April 11-22

Sculptors will sculpt daily at Central Park

(Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries)

April 12-22

Marble Product Displays & Marble Sculptures for Sale

Monday-Friday 9:00a.m. to 4:30p.m.

Saturday 9:00a.m. to 2:30p.m.

Sunday 12:00p.m. to 4:00p.m.

April 13

Sculptor Symposium with a Master Italian Sculptor

(Closed to the public)

Harry I. Brown Auditorium, B. B. Comer Library

10:00a.m.

April 12-22

Group Library Tours for adults and children available upon request. Check for dates and times with library staff at (256)249-0961

April 18

"Shoal Sanctuary Sculpture Trails" with Dr. Robert Larson

(Open to the public with limited seating)

Harry I. Brown Auditorium, B. B. Comer Library

10:00a.m.

April 22

Scavenger Hunt Awards Ceremony with Miss Sylacauga

Harry I. Brown Auditorium, B. B. Comer Library

10:00a.m.

April 22

FESTIVAL ENDS

12:00 Noon