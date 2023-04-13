Digital Media Center
News

Finding dollars for Alabama service dogs

Alabama Public Radio | By Gabriella Smith
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
The saying “a man’s best friend” will take on a whole new meaning at this weekend. The American Legion Post 133 will host its annual fundraising charity event on Saturday. This year's goal is to raise donations for the non-profit Service Dogs Alabama. Caroline Sease is the executive director of the organization. She says Service Dogs Alabama provides medical and psychiatric service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities throughout the State of Alabama.

“We’re really, really proud to say that we are accredited by Assistant Dogs International,” said Sease. “They set the goal standard for breeding, training, and placing all different types of assistant dogs around the world. And no one else in the state of Alabama carries this accreditation.”

A veteran from Elmore County will receive a service dog this year thanks to donations. Auctions and live entertainment will begin at two p-m on Saturday. Sease says this year’s charity ride is special because a local veteran and his new service dog will be a guest at this year’s event.

“We have a veteran in Elmore County who will be coming to our facility a week before the ride to receive his service dog. And the funds raised from the charity ride will help us cover the cost of that service dog," she said.

The charity event will be at American Legion 133 post on Main Street in Millbrook.

News service dogsAlabama military veteransCharityAmerican Legion Auxiliary
Gabriella Smith
Gabriella Smith is a student intern with the Alabama Public Radio. She is a junior studying Creative Media at the University of Alabama. Gabbi has a passion for storytelling and editing content. In her free time, she enjoys swimming, cooking for herself and friends, and discovering new movies to watch.

