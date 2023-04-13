Opportunity for Alabama seniors to go to college

The deadline is approaching for local seniors to take advantage of scholarship opportunities. The last day to apply for the Birmingham Promise Scholarship is Saturday. This opportunity is only open for Birmingham City School seniors planning to attend an in-state institution. The scholarship covers tuition and required fees after Pell Grants and other financial aid. The application process asks for the student’s standard information, acceptance letter from the institution they are planning to attend, and FAFSA. Courtney Sankey is the scholarship program director. She says there is plenty of financial help to go around.

“Every Birmingham City School student that applies for the scholarship will get the scholarship, as long as they are attending an in-state public institution,” said Sankey. “Two-year or four-year. There is no limit on the scholarship. Right now, we are afforded the opportunity to be able to award these scholarships to every student that applies.”

Sankey says here is no GPA requirement, but there are limits on who can apply for the scholarship.

“Birmingham City Schools seniors are eligible to apply. As long as they have intentions to attend an in-state public institution,” she said. “It has to be a public institution in the state of Alabama – a two-year or four-year. The scholarship deadline is April 15 of this year.”

Birmingham Promise also offers students paid internships with partner companies and a student coach to assist during their studies.