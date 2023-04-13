Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Opportunity for Alabama seniors to go to college

Alabama Public Radio | By Valentina Mora-Velasquez
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT
graduation-g7b2713893_1280.png
Pixabay
/

The deadline is approaching for local seniors to take advantage of scholarship opportunities. The last day to apply for the Birmingham Promise Scholarship is Saturday. This opportunity is only open for Birmingham City School seniors planning to attend an in-state institution. The scholarship covers tuition and required fees after Pell Grants and other financial aid. The application process asks for the student’s standard information, acceptance letter from the institution they are planning to attend, and FAFSA. Courtney Sankey is the scholarship program director. She says there is plenty of financial help to go around.

“Every Birmingham City School student that applies for the scholarship will get the scholarship, as long as they are attending an in-state public institution,” said Sankey. “Two-year or four-year. There is no limit on the scholarship. Right now, we are afforded the opportunity to be able to award these scholarships to every student that applies.”

Sankey says here is no GPA requirement, but there are limits on who can apply for the scholarship.

“Birmingham City Schools seniors are eligible to apply. As long as they have intentions to attend an in-state public institution,” she said. “It has to be a public institution in the state of Alabama – a two-year or four-year. The scholarship deadline is April 15 of this year.”

Birmingham Promise also offers students paid internships with partner companies and a student coach to assist during their studies.

Tags
News success in higher educationBirmingham PromisecollegeUniversity of Alabama
Valentina Mora-Velasquez
Valentina Mora is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is an international student from Colombia at The University of Alabama. She is majoring in Communicative Disorders and Foreign Languages and Literature. She is part of the Blount Scholars Program and is also pursuing a minor in Music. Although she is not studying to become a journalist, Valentina enjoys reporting, interviewing and writing stories.
See stories by Valentina Mora-Velasquez
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate