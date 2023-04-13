The Summit Birmingham to host 6th annual Fido Fest on Saturday

The 6th annual Fido Fest takes place in Birmingham this weekend. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot near AMC Theater at The Summit Birmingham. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) is the beneficiary of the event hosted by The Summit.

Stephanie Salvago, the director of marketing and communications for GBHS said Fido Fest is a time to celebrate four-legged friends and find them forever homes. “We’ll have dogs there available for adoption, so people will be able to come and see them. We’ll also have them walking around.”

Salvago said the community has been a great help with adoptions, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. During that time GBHS, deemed non-essential, was shut down. The community stepped up and adopted. Salvago said although GBHS has now been up and running, community help is still needed. “When you're supporting the humane society, you're supporting way more than just those cute kittens and puppies that you see on our social media,” she explained. “You’re supporting your state. You’re supporting your neighbors. You’re supporting everyone. You're saving lives.”

Salvago said the GBHS is running a promotion to help those who want to adopt. “The month of April, we are doing something we have never done before. In the month of April if you adopt a canine, you'll receive free preventative care for that canine the duration of the pet’s life.”

Preventative care includes heartworm medication, flea and tick medication and vaccines. Once you adopt, all you have to do is reach out to GBHS when necessary and schedule an appointment free of charge. Again, this is included for all of the animals adopted at this year’s Fido Fest.

The Summit says Fido Fest will also welcome over 20 local business to showcase what they offer for human and four-legged friends. Live music, food trucks and fun for all ages including face painting, caricature artists and balloon twisters will be available for participants.