West Alabama Food & Wine Festival gets new location in Northport for April 30 event

The annual West Alabama Food and Wine Festival is heading to Northport this year. The festival will feature food and alcohol vendors from across West Alabama. It will also include live music performances, a VIP area and a champagne wall.

Amy Martin works with the festival. She said Downtown Northport was a great location for this year’s event.

“We are just really excited to bring this event to the City of Northport,” she said. “We feel like Downtown Northport is going to be perfect for what we envisioned and have in store for this year’s festival.”

This is the festival’s tenth year for the event. For the last five to six years, the festival was held at the Tuscaloosa River Market. Martin said the event has grown so much that organizers needed to expand to an area that could hold more people.

“There’s a lot of little things we are learning along the way, but the City of Northport and the merchants in Downtown Northport have been incredible to work with,” she explained.

Despite the changes, Martin said the festival is still supporting the West Alabama Food Bank by donating the event’s proceeds.

“This is our second year benefiting the West Alabama Food Bank, and we felt like it was the perfect fit because we are the West Alabama Food & Wine Festival,” she explained. “A lot our food vendors and community support the food bank. We really love what the food bank does for this community and how they support everybody.”

The festival is set for April 30. Tickets are available for purchase but will increase after the Early Bird Special ends on April 14. Attendees are required to be 21 years of age or older.

