Go fly a kite…in Mobile

Alabama Public Radio | By Valentina Mora-Velasquez,
Ella Grossomanides
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT
A festival that attracts thousands of people to Mobile each year kicks off this weekend. The annual Kites Over Mobile festival starts on Saturday at Brookley by the Bay Park. On-goers can partake in kite flying or watch professional kite flying demonstrations. There will also be live music. Jonni Nottingham is the manager of events of the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation. She says this year’s festival is set to be better than ever.

“This is our third year doing it,” said Nottingham. “And a couple of years ago, it was kind of just a conversation about wanting to have a festival. So, we got together and found a kite vendor who was interested in bringing a kite festival to Mobile. So, we have done it a couple of times and we are doing it again.”

Visitors can engage with kite vendors, food trucks, DJs, and kite crafts. Nottingham says the location is great for enjoying a change of scenery with friends and family while practicing kite skills.

“So, just lots of family fun. It will be out at the new park. It gives people an opportunity to see the new space and just kind of get an idea on what that area looks like,” said Nottingham. “People can fly their own kites. We will have some professional fliers out there doing some demonstrations, and they will have the giant, big show kites show up.”

Kites over Mobile will take place Saturday from ten a-m to five p-m and Sunday from noon to five.

Valentina Mora-Velasquez
Valentina Mora is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is an international student from Colombia at The University of Alabama. She is majoring in Communicative Disorders and Foreign Languages and Literature. She is part of the Blount Scholars Program and is also pursuing a minor in Music. Although she is not studying to become a journalist, Valentina enjoys reporting, interviewing and writing stories.
Ella Grossomanides
Ella Grossomanides is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom.
