Alabama healthcare workers on the lookout for a virus that's spreading

A virus outbreak is cycling in schools and assisted living facilities. Increasing cases of the highly contagious norovirus have been reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Norovirus is a gastrointestinal disease that may cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Medical officials say the disease spreads by direct contact with fluids from a person’s body infected with the virus. Dr. Wes Stubblefield is a medical officer with ADPH. He says there were several outbreaks during March.

“Of the samples that have been submitted to Public Health, we have identified eleven outbreaks over the month of March,” said Stubblefield. “Most of those were skilled nursing or assisted living facilities, but they have also been seen in schools or daycare facilities. And that would involve about six people per outbreak. So, we have seen a fair number of cases.”

One additional complication for the spread of disease in Alabama is a proposal in the state legislature to allow parents to “opt out” from having their children wear face masks. On the norovirus, Stubblefield explains how the illness spreads rapidly person to person through contamination like hands, surfaces, and objects.

“The disease is spread by coming into contact with fluids from a person’s body that is infected with the norovirus. Particularly with things like their diarrhea or things like that. So, when we talk to parents or daycares when people are having those symptoms, we need to make sure they are protecting themselves with both washing their hands and disinfecting the surfaces thoroughly.”

Dr. Stubblefield says to treat norovirus with fluids, rest and avoiding dehydration. Symptoms for the virus decrease after one to three days.