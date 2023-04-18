Digital Media Center
News

AAMUTeach Aims to Increase STEM Educators

Alabama Public Radio | By Joe Moody
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT
A new program at a historically Black university in northern Alabama will prepare STEM students for a career in education. The program is called AAMUTeach. Alabama needs teachers within the fields of Science Technology Engineering and Math. The new four-year program at Alabama A&M University aims to bridge that gap by offering students a teaching certification while obtaining a STEM undergraduate degree at the same time. Dr. Nathan Blom is an assistant professor of secondary education and the education co-director of the program. He mentions several benefits of the program, “Getting their teaching certificate does not add any time on to their degree program and in fact it is a benefit because it comes along with financial, academic, and social support networks that they might not have if they just do their STEM degree.” He also explains the program's motto, “One degree, two career paths: Students can choose to go into industry and there are no negative consequences, and they can also choose to go into teaching. Now, if you look at UTeach programs nationwide, given that choice, more than 84% of their graduates decide to enter teaching.”

News STEMAlabama A&M Universityeducation
