News

State of Alabama holds summit on substance abuse

Alabama Public Radio | By Gabriella Smith
Published April 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT
Alabamians are invited to join a discussion on Substance Abuse. The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will host the state’s Annual Youth Summit today. Leaders of the event say this conference is geared toward professionals who work or have a passion for children. Daniel Dye is the Public Informational Specialist for Alabama ABC Board. He says attendees will have the opportunity to visit a variety of companies and state agencies who will have tables and information set up.

“It’s just a great networking program for law enforcement professionals and nurses, social workers. And form those connections that will hopefully benefit them and their careers,” said Dye. “We really hope everybody learns something that they can take back and help the children in the State of Alabama.”

The Alabama Substance Youth Summit takes place today. Alabama SAYS is an event where professionals gather to discuss and learn of ways to prevent underage substance abuse. Dye says there will be local guest speakers such as Doctor Scott Harris from Alabama Department of Public Health.

“We just want to see the children in the state of Alabama reach their maximum potential. And we think that this conference certainly plays a small role in making that happen,” said Dye.

Organizers of the event say strategies and long-term solutions on how to keep illegal substances out of the hands of the youth will be the focus of today’s discussion. The Alabama Youth Summit will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Alabama Community College in Prattville.

Gabriella Smith
Gabriella Smith is a student intern with the Alabama Public Radio. She is a junior studying Creative Media at the University of Alabama. Gabbi has a passion for storytelling and editing content. In her free time, she enjoys swimming, cooking for herself and friends, and discovering new movies to watch.

