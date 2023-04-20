Alabama peanut farmers to speak their minds on industry spending

Farmers in Alabama will have the chance to vote on a peanut referendum today. This poll currently happens every three years. It’s open to those who engaged in the production of peanuts in Alabama during 2020, 2021 and 2022. Participants must have a farmer’s license to cast a ballot. Kaycee Rippey is with the Alabama Peanut Producers Association. She says today's referendum gives Alabama farmers the chance to decide whether or not certain funds go into the association.

"Farmers are given the opportunity to vote on if they want some of their money of their crop to go toward our office and our mission. It's $2.50 per ton on the peanuts sold,” said Rippey.”

Rippey says the fund that go into the Alabama Peanut Producers Association from the referendum go toward things like education for farmer and promotions to get more peanut butter and peanuts into school lunches. Rippey explains what the money from the referendum would be used for.

"Continue education for our farmers. And we also do peanut promotions to try and increase peanut consumption,” said Rippey. “We do some school visits for teachers and trying to get more peanut butter and peanuts in school lunches."

Polling places are open today from eight a-m to four p-m.