“Best Buddies” to meet in Pelham to help Alabamians with disabilities

Alabama Public Radio | By Ella Grossomanides
Published April 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT
An international non-profit that advocates for people with disabilities is hosting an event in Alabama this weekend. Best Buddies International is known for helping people with autism, down syndrome, traumatic brain injury and other undiagnosed disabilities. Organizers have planned a Friendship Walk on Saturday in Pelham. Hannah Creasy is the regional director for the organization. She says the event is a community day surrounding inclusion with a fundraising aspect to expand the programs.

“Whether you are a person with or without I-D-D, everyone needs a friend ," said Creasy. "That is kinda the whole premise of Best Buddies. And so, the Friendship Walk is a great event to come out to see that mission in action and to see those friendships blossoming.”

I-D-D is short for Intellectual and developmental disabilities. Creasy says no matter if you have a connection with an I-D-D or not, everyone needs a friend.

“Our youth are learning and taking that into middle school, high school, college and adult programs into their workforce," Creasy said. "As I mentioned, we have programs like integrative employment and inclusive living, and those are things we want to see in Alabama in the future, but it all starts with that one on one friendship.”

Check-in is from ten A-M until one P-M on Saturday at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham.

