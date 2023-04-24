Digital Media Center
News

Alabama anglers sign up for the Fishing Rodeo

By Alex Pfenenger
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT
fisherman-591699_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Registration opens today statewide for young fishermen and women to show off their skills. The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its twenty-ninth annual Fishing Rodeo. This event is sponsored by Evans Realty and takes place on May fifteenth. Preregistering is required and can be done online for five dollars. Ann Bergman is the public relations specialist for Auburn Parks and Rec. She says Evans Realty hopes to give back to the community through fishing and providing access to it for children.

“There’s a lot of kids that, maybe they don’t have access to fishing. Maybe they don’t have a fishing rod or reel, so this is something that Evans Realty wanted to give back to the community,” said Bergman.

The rodeo is open to participants aged one to fourteen and participants must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Registration must be done online before the event and is five dollars per child. Bergman says she hopes the event will promote people getting outside and sharing a fun hobby with their kids.

“We love the event because we’re trying to promote recreation. We’re trying to promote people getting outside, and so it’s really a lovely event, it’s very very popular,” she said.

All participants will receive free bait at the rodeo. The first one hundred and seventy five participants to register will receive a free rod and reel.

Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He is a senior at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media. He has a passion for creating audio content, which lead him to podcasting and radio work. In his free time, Alex enjoys watching sports, listening to music, and serving at the local church.
