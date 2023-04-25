Digital Media Center
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Gulf Shores’ Hurricane Expo is tomorrow

Alabama Public Radio | By Hadley Elsesser
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT
In anticipation of hurricane season, the City of Gulf Shores is hosting its annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo. The free event will take place tomorrow at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. The public is welcome but residents specifically are urged to attend. Brandon Franklin is the Emergency Management Coordinator for the city of Gulf Shores. Franklin explains how important it is to be educated and be prepared.

“With the population growing as fast as it is and the new residents that we are getting each year,” said Franklin. “Understanding and realizing that so many of these residents are coming from places that have never experienced a hurricane have no idea what to do.”

The event is from ten a-m to two p-m and will feature federal, state, and local agencies to offer up their advice and knowledge. Different vendors that provide hurricane protection products will also be in attendance. Franklin urges people to have a plan in place.

“Mother Nature, she’s very powerful and the damages that can occur from hurricanes you know we’ve all witnessed that along the coast, especially here in Gulf Shores after Ivan and Hurricane Sandy in 2020.”

Alabama Public Radio, and the newsroom’s Gulf coast correspondents, have covered the aftermath of Hurricane season. To hear those stories again, click below…

Hadley Elsesser
