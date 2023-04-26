Eating out… for a cause

Birmingham restaurants will take part in an event to help raise funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS services. The Magic City’s fourteenth annual Dining Out For Life is happening tomorrow. Select eateries across the city will give a portion of their profits to AIDS Alabama. The social service helps people living with the viruses and works to prevent the spread of the illnesses. Landon Nichols is the Director of Development for AIDS Alabama. He says participants have dozens of restaurants to choose from for Dining Out For Life.

“Participation is incredibly simple,” said Nichols. “All people have to do is go to Dining Out for Life.com/Birmingham and look at the list of 28 of Birmingham's best restaurants. All you have to do is pick one of those restaurants and dine out on Thursday, April 27th, and a portion of the sales at that restaurant will benefit AIDS Alabama’s life saving services.”

“We are actually closer than ever to ending HIV,” Nichols contended. “Science has given us the tools to stop new transmissions, but we depend on resources from the community to be able to get those tools into the hands of the people that need them. And so, by dining out on April 27th, you're helping support our clients by getting them those lifesaving medications that can help end the HIV epidemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than sixteen-thousand Alabamians are currently living with HIV.