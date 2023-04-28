Auburn, home to the tigers…and some dinosaurs?

Visitors to the city of Auburn may have to make room for dinosaurs. The community is hosting its twenty-second annual CityFest. The theme of this year’s festivities is “Jurassic Journey” tomorrow in Kiesel Park. Activities will also include interactive events like the Bama Air Dogs and Southeastern Reptile Rescue. Ann Bergman is a coordinator for Auburn CityFest. She says there will also crafts, food, and non-profit vendors…

“The Auburn CityFest committee loved the idea of dinosaurs – we thought it would be cool! And then actually we found an amazing act called Jurassic Kingdom Lockdown, and they’re going to bring a massive T-Rex – like a skeleton of a T-Rex – and they’re going to do an amazing show with dinosaurs,” said Bergman.

“The Sensory Activation Vehicle: This is a wonderful thing to assist families when a child or an adult becomes overstimulated – especially children and adults with invisible disabilities and with sensory processing disorders – to get them to calm down and to feel better, and then they can go out and enjoy the festival,” said Bergman.

Entry to the festival and activities is free. Musical guests will also be performing throughout the day. Attendance is free for all visitors. Dogs are also allowed although they have to be on a leash throughout the event.