News

Here’s the wind up, and the fish

Alabama Public Radio | By Aniya Kinnion
Published April 28, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT
fish-727222_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Flora-Bama is bringing is mullet to the Gulf Coast. The Interstate Mullet Toss and Beach Party is set for this Friday through Sunday. The event will feature contests and live music. Individuals participating in the mullet toss will throw a dead mullet across the state line of Alabama and Florida. Jenifer Parnell works with Flora-Bama. She says the event has grown and is busiest weekend of the year.

“For 38 years we done the same event and it’s just grown and grown every year,” said Parnell. “It initially started as something to full serve the business in our off season because April was traditionally not as busy. We started this event and then it grew, and now it’s one of our busiest weekends of the year.”

Parnell says the event’s proceeds are donated to charities in the community.

“We donate directly back into our community,” she said. “Some of the places we donate to are the Drug & Alcohol Council and we also do the local Boys & Girls Clubs for Escambia and Baldwin County. We raise about $35,000 - $40,000 each mullet toss, that goes back to those charities.”

Parnell says the extra mullet from the event is fed to animals of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo or to Alligator Alley.

News Mullet TossFlora-BamaGulf CoastAlabamaFlorida
Aniya Kinnion
Aniya Kinnion is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She majors in News Media at The University of Alabama. She appreciates all forms of media and hopes to develop a career in reporting. In her spare time, she enjoys serving at her church, shopping, and advocating for IBD awareness.

