Market in the Park is back in Mobile

If you can’t get a ticket to Beach Volleyball in Gulf Shores, Mobile’s annual market in the park will make its return this weekend. Organizers say the market will run for the next ten Saturdays at Cathedral Square. Sales at the event support local farmers and businesses. Jonni Nottingham is Parks and Recreation of Mobile. She says market in the park has become one of their most anticipated spring events.

“It’s right in the middle of downtown in Cathedral Square,” said Nottingham. “In a super walkable area. People can park and just enjoy the downtown space but then also come to the park and get their fresh fruit and vegetables too.”

Organizers say the market will include new and familiar vendors at Mobile’s Cathedral Square. Nottingham says the specialties on sale include are fresh and homemade products.

“Local food vendor, fresh fruits, and vegetables,” said Nottingham. “We’ll have vendors with homemade back goods, homemade honey. We’ll have a seafood vendor, he aways comes out. Somebody who will have fresh flowers and homemade arts and crafts. A whole bunch of locally made, locally grown, locally farmed goods for people to come and shop.”

Market in the park will take place will occur for ten consecutive Saturdays.