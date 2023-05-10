"Singing at the Steeple" in Mobile tomorrow

An historic church in downtown Mobile will be singing praises for its third year. The event is titled Singing at the Steeple. It’ll be held tomorrow at the Steeple on St Francis in downtown Mobile. The Hill Brothers quartet from Cottage Hill Baptist Church will be featured. Reverend Ronnie McCarson is a pastor at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. He says the performance will feature old time hymns.

“We get together and sing all the old hymns out of the hymn book and we have a time where people can call out their favorite hymn. We’ll have hymns already ready for people to sing. We have a group that’s out of our church at Cottage Hill Baptist Church called the Hill Brothers and we’ll be singing some southern gospel.”

The church was demolished by a fire in 1895 but Reverend McCarson says that some of the original structure is still there. “It opened its doors in 1842 and had about 39 members when it first started. In 1984, St Francis joined the national register of historic places. It is beautiful. The stained glass windows on the inside are just absolutely gorgeous.”

The two performances tomorrow are at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. The second performance is already sold out. There is space for the 10:00 am performance, but reservations must be made by calling 251-660-2422.