Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

"Singing at the Steeple" in Mobile tomorrow

Alabama Public Radio | By Joe Moody
Published May 10, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT
piano-g62b4d775c_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

An historic church in downtown Mobile will be singing praises for its third year. The event is titled Singing at the Steeple. It’ll be held tomorrow at the Steeple on St Francis in downtown Mobile. The Hill Brothers quartet from Cottage Hill Baptist Church will be featured. Reverend Ronnie McCarson is a pastor at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. He says the performance will feature old time hymns.

“We get together and sing all the old hymns out of the hymn book and we have a time where people can call out their favorite hymn. We’ll have hymns already ready for people to sing. We have a group that’s out of our church at Cottage Hill Baptist Church called the Hill Brothers and we’ll be singing some southern gospel.”

The church was demolished by a fire in 1895 but Reverend McCarson says that some of the original structure is still there. “It opened its doors in 1842 and had about 39 members when it first started. In 1984, St Francis joined the national register of historic places. It is beautiful. The stained glass windows on the inside are just absolutely gorgeous.”

The two performances tomorrow are at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. The second performance is already sold out. There is space for the 10:00 am performance, but reservations must be made by calling 251-660-2422.

Tags
News Mobile AlabamaChurch
Joe Moody
Joe Moody is a senior producer and host for the APR newsroom. Before joining the team, Joe taught academic writing for several years nationally and internationally. He is a native of Montgomery and a proud Alabamian. He is currently studying library and information studies at the University of Alabama with a focus on archives. When he is not playing his tenor banjo, he enjoys listening to jazz records and 45s from the 1950s and 60s.
See stories by Joe Moody
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate