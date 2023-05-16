European aircraft manufacturer celebrates major milestone in Mobile

Multinational aircraft producer Airbus is celebrating a major milestone in Alabama. Its manufacturing site in Mobile produced its 100th A320 family jet for Delta Air Lines earlier this month. These jets are used for commercial service including non-stop flights for traveling passengers.

Daryl Taylor is the head of commercial operations for Airbus in the U.S. He said this moment is important to commemorate as A320 family jets like the A321 can last for decades.

“Not many airlines fly with 100 aircraft in total,” he said. “To have Delta, who are flying a little over 400 Airbus products, they are a very large part of our Airbus success story when they take over 100 A321s out of one site. Mobile and Alabama have delivered about a quarter of [Delta’s] Airbus fleet they’re flying in the U.S., which is a huge milestone for us.”

Airbus has now produced more than 380 aircraft in Mobile since the manufacturing facility officially opened in 2015.

With a workforce of over 1,600, Airbus produces over 80 aircraft at its site in Mobile per year. This is far beyond Airbus’ initial goal to produce 45 to 50 aircraft per year in Alabama by early 2019.

Taylor revealed Delta was one of Airbus’ first clients in Mobile. He said Airbus and Delta’s evolving relationship offers Alabamians employment and economic achievement.

“When you think about 100 aircraft to one customer what that shows is their trust in us,” he said. “Their ongoing commitment to take aircraft from Airbus and ultimately Mobile brings more investment [and] more growth for Mobileans and Alabamians. For the community in Alabama and Mobile, I think this obviously is a lot about jobs.”

And Taylor said Airbus is always looking for ways to expand its operations in Mobile and the U.S.

“Because of the success, milestones and the commitment of our customers to what we do here in the U.S., we’re likely to add nearly another 1,000 jobs in the next three to four years,” he explained. “Mobile will become the fourth largest producer of commercial aircraft in the world in about 15 years from the time that we started to build any aircraft.”

Airbus is hoping to grow its manufacturing site in Mobile. This includes the construction of double-bay hangars to house and repair aircraft. Airbus is also looking to break ground on its third final assembly line later this year, which would allow it to produce over 100 aircraft in Mobile each year.

Airbus also offers a STEM-based education program for students in Mobile called Flight Works Alabama. This program offers hands-on skills and dual enrollment opportunities for upcoming high school graduates. Airbus is hoping to expand programs like Flight Works Alabama to middle and elementary schools in the state and across the Gulf Coast.

Alabamians interested in working for Airbus in Mobile or participating in its education programs may visit www.airbusalabama.com.

